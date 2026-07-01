West Barnstable Fire announces two lieutenants have been promoted to captain



WEST BARNSTABLE – From West Barnstable Fire: Please join us in congratulating Lieutenant Paul Donovan and Lieutenant Austin Moloney on their promotions to Captain, effective July 1, 2026.

Captain Paul Donovan (above) is a career firefighter with more than 20 years of fire service experience and 17 years as a paramedic. He began his career in 2007 with the City of Norfolk Fire-Rescue in Virginia before continuing his career with the Marion Fire Department and the Medway Fire Department, where he helped establish the department’s Advanced Life Support (ALS) program. He currently serves with the West Barnstable Fire Department, where he is committed to providing exceptional service to our community and looks forward to completing his fire service career.

Captain Austin Moloney (below) began his fire service career with the West Barnstable Fire Department as a call firefighter in 2019. Through hard work and dedication, he quickly advanced through the ranks, serving as a part-time firefighter, engineer, and full-time lieutenant before earning his promotion to captain. Captain Moloney currently serves as the department’s Training Officer and is also a member of the Barnstable County Technical Rescue Team. He is committed to advancing firefighter training, professional development, and providing the highest level of service to the West Barnstable community.

Please join us in congratulating Captains Donovan and Moloney on this well-deserved achievement. We wish them both continued success as they begin this next chapter of their careers with the West Barnstable Fire Department.

