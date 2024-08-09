West Nile Virus detected in mosquito in Dennis

DENNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reports that West Nile Virus was detected in a sample of mosquitoes collected in Dennis on July 31, 2024 and August 1, 2024. This represents the first time that West Nile Virus has been identified in Dennis this season. The positive mosquitoes are Culex pipiens/restuans, which are human and bird-biting mosquitoes that generally bite after dark.

The detection of West Nile Virus in Dennis indicates the need for residents and visitors to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves from mosquitoes. These precautions include the following: remove or drain standing water in gutters, drains, tires and containers; make sure screens on doors and windows are in good condition; if possible, avoid outdoor activities when mosquitoes are most active (generally, from dusk to dawn); if outdoors when mosquitoes are active, wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks and use a mosquito repellent with an EPA registration number on the label. Follow the manufacturer’s recommendations when using repellents and use bug netting on baby carriages and play pens.

More information can be found on the Town of Dennis website at:

https://www.town.dennis.ma.us/DocumentCenter/View/462/West-Nile-Virus-PDF?bidId

With any questions please call: 508-760-6158.