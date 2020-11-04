WEST TISBURY – West Tisbury Police are seeking assistance in identifying the following male (video) and female (image) regarding a larceny of landscaping supplies and trespassing. Any information can be anonymous with our tip line, 508-684-8210, or station line, 508-693-0020, or email: nwojtkielo@wt-pd.com.
West Tisbury Police seeking suspects in theft of landscaping supplies
November 4, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
