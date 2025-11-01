You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / West Yarmouth teen, second teen killed in early morning crash in New Bedford

West Yarmouth teen, second teen killed in early morning crash in New Bedford

November 1, 2025

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

NEW BEDFORD – A 17-year-old from West Yarmouth and a 15-year-old were killed in an early morning crash in New Bedford. Mass State Police responded to Route 140 southbound about 2 AM and discovered a Honda Civic over the guardrail into some tree. Both victims were ejected. The Bristol County District Attorney’s office says the 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene while the 15-year-old was pronounced dead at a hospital. Their identities are being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. A 3rd person in the vehicle, an 18-year-old from Dartmouth was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

