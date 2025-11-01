NEW BEDFORD – A 17-year-old from West Yarmouth and a 15-year-old were killed in an early morning crash in New Bedford. Mass State Police responded to Route 140 southbound about 2 AM and discovered a Honda Civic over the guardrail into some tree. Both victims were ejected. The Bristol County District Attorney’s office says the 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene while the 15-year-old was pronounced dead at a hospital. Their identities are being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. A 3rd person in the vehicle, an 18-year-old from Dartmouth was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
West Yarmouth teen, second teen killed in early morning crash in New Bedford
November 1, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Paving work to begin Monday on Ocean Street
- Strong winds to hit Cape, ferry services may be impacted
- LISTEN: Family Pantry welcomes new clients as SNAP freeze looms
- Proposed wind project south of Islands halted
- Wastewater project approved to clean up Mashpee Wakeby Pond
- Big Brothers Big Sisters hosting info session in Eastham
- Cape Cod Community College receives grant for medical specialist training
- Gusty winds may cancel ferries, fees waived
- Falmouth board delays a new noise bylaw meant to address pickleball
- Public comment opens regarding proposed amendment of Harwich infrastructure project
- Bourne High School receives funding for STEM programs
- Annual list of right whale names has been released
- Great Blizzards all-inclusive ice hockey program reaches Martha’s Vineyard