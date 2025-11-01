West Yarmouth teen, second teen killed in early morning crash in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD – A 17-year-old from West Yarmouth and a 15-year-old were killed in an early morning crash in New Bedford. Mass State Police responded to Route 140 southbound about 2 AM and discovered a Honda Civic over the guardrail into some tree. Both victims were ejected. The Bristol County District Attorney’s office says the 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene while the 15-year-old was pronounced dead at a hospital. Their identities are being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. A 3rd person in the vehicle, an 18-year-old from Dartmouth was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.