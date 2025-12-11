Wind advisory 10 AM Today through 10 AM Friday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1205 AM EST Thu Dec 11 2025

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central, eastern, northeastern, southeastern, and western Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 10 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and some power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.