Wind advisory 10 AM Today through 10 AM Friday

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
1205 AM EST Thu Dec 11 2025
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Portions of central, eastern, northeastern, southeastern, and western Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and some power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.