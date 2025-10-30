Wind Advisory 2 PM Friday to 5 AM Saturday

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
226 PM EDT Thu Oct 30 2025
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY TO 5 AM EDT SATURDAY…
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Central and western Massachusetts, Northern Connecticut, the Cape and Islands.
* WHEN…From 2 PM Friday to 5 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and some power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.