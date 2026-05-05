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Wind Advisory from noon to 10 PM Tuesday

May 4, 2026

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
1143 AM EDT Mon May 4 2026

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM EDT TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

* WHEN…From noon to 10 PM EDT Tuesday with the strongest winds expected from 3 to 7 pm on Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and some power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story

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