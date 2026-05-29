Wind Advisory in effect from 10 AM Saturday through 8 PM Sunday

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
359 AM EDT Fri May 29 2026
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY…
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Eastern and Southern Plymouth County, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA, and Nantucket MA.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Saturday to 8 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and some power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.