Wind Advisory until 3 PM Wednesday

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
115 AM EST Wed Dec 24 2025
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Barnstable MA, Dukes MA, and Nantucket MA Counties.
* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 3 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and some power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.