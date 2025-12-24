Wind Advisory until 3 PM Wednesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 AM EST Wed Dec 24 2025

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Barnstable MA, Dukes MA, and Nantucket MA Counties.

* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 3 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and some power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.