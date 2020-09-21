Wind, Coastal Flood and High Surf advisories as Hurricane Teddy passes east of the Cape on Tuesday



Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

806 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM EDT TUESDAY…

* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Barnstable MA County.

* WHEN…From 9 AM to 7 PM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.



High Surf Advisory

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

329 AM EDT Mon Sep 21 2020

…HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY…

…COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 6 PM EDT TUESDAY…

* WHAT…For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 22 feet in the surf zone with the worst of those conditions on Tuesday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.

* WHERE…Eastern Essex MA, Eastern Plymouth MA, Barnstable MA and Nantucket MA Counties.

* WHEN…For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 2 PM to 6 PM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Splash over is expected during this afternoon`s high tide. Minor coastal flooding is expected during the late Tuesday afternoon and early evening high tide, especially along the north facing coastlines on Cape Cod and Nantucket. In addition, high surf will result in dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion today and especially Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.





Special Weather Statement

Special Weather Statement…CORRECTED

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

355 PM EDT Sun Sep 20 2020

…ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER ON MONDAY…

The prolonged dry weather across southern New England has resulted in very low live and dead fuel moisture. With low relative humidity and gusty winds Monday, any fires which escape initial containment and become established, could potentially become serious.

Consult your local fire warden if planning any outdoor burning on Monday.