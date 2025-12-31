Winter Weather Advisory 7 PM Wednesday through 1 PM Thursday

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
1226 AM EST Wed Dec 31 2025
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches.
* WHERE…Barnstable County.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snowfall expected between 1 AM and 7 AM Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.