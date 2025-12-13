Winter Weather Advisory from 10 PM Saturday through 7 PM Sunday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1254 AM EST Sat Dec 13 2025

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches.

* WHERE…The south coast of Rhode Island and Massachusetts including Cape Cod and the Islands.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Sunday. The bulk of the accumulating snow will fall very late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Snow may linger into Sunday afternoon across far southeast New England and potentially into Sunday evening for the Cape and Nantucket.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions especially for those who are traveling Sunday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.