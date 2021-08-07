You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Woman airlifted after apparent freak accident in Yarmouth

August 6, 2021

YARMOUTH – A young woman was flown to a trauma center after an apparent freak accident in Yarmouth. Rescuers were called to a Lake Road West residence sometime after 9 PM. According to reports, the victim suffered significant facial trauma from a planter’s hook. Further details were not immediately available.

