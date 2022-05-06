You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Woman flown to off Cape trauma center after fall in Mashpee

Woman flown to off Cape trauma center after fall in Mashpee

May 6, 2022

MASHPEE – A woman reportedly suffered a head injury after falling in Mashpee. The incident reportedly happened at Triple M Dispensary on Echo Road about 3 PM. The victim was transported to the Mashpee Police/Fire HQ to meet a MedFlight Helicopter. Further details were not immediately available.

