MASHPEE – A woman reportedly suffered a head injury after falling in Mashpee. The incident reportedly happened at Triple M Dispensary on Echo Road about 3 PM. The victim was transported to the Mashpee Police/Fire HQ to meet a MedFlight Helicopter. Further details were not immediately available.
Woman flown to off Cape trauma center after fall in Mashpee
May 6, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable County Enters CDC’s High-Transmission Category for COVID
- Sunday Journal – Canal Bridges
- Sunday Journal – Dolphin Strandings with the International Fund for Animal Welfare
- Sunday Journal – Falmouth Road Race
- Former Mashpee Wampanoag Leader Convicted in Casino Bribery Case
- Annual Charter Cup Fishing Tournament Returning for 6th Edition
- Road Work on Seagull Road to Seagull Beach Monday
- Falmouth Faith Forum Addressing Opioid Use
- Atlantic Herring Industry Gets $11M to Cope With Fish Losses
- Workshop Will Seek Public Input on North Eastham Master Plan
- Shop Local Day On Hyannis Main Street This Saturday
- Martha’s Vineyard Bank Highlights Local Shops for Small Business Week
- RMV Reminds Public One Year Left Until REAL ID Deadline