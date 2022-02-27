You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Woman injured after falling into bus in Sandwich

February 27, 2022

(SANDWICH) – Sandwich Police are investigating an accident involving a pedestrian and a CCRTA bus on Route 6A Friday morning at 11:40 AM.

The 38-year-old Forestdale woman was transported by ambulance to South Shore Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to the CCRTA, the woman fell into the side of the bus.

Officials said that police had determined the woman was at fault and there will be no investigation into the driver or the RTA. A Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department CIO was requested to the scene to assist in the investigation.

 

