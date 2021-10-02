You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Woman injured in car vs tree crash in Falmouth

October 1, 2021

FALMOUTH – A woman reportedly suffered head injuries where her vehicle struck a tree in Falmouth. The crash happened shortly before 10:30 PM Friday evening on Main Street (Route 28) by Falmouth Heights Road. Rescuers inquired on a MedFlight helicopter but due to an extended arrival time transported the victim to Falmouth Hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

