FALMOUTH – A woman reportedly suffered head injuries where her vehicle struck a tree in Falmouth. The crash happened shortly before 10:30 PM Friday evening on Main Street (Route 28) by Falmouth Heights Road. Rescuers inquired on a MedFlight helicopter but due to an extended arrival time transported the victim to Falmouth Hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Woman injured in car vs tree crash in Falmouth
October 1, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
