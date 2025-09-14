You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Woman injured in equestrian accident in Marstons Mills

Woman injured in equestrian accident in Marstons Mills

September 14, 2025

MARSTONS MILLS – A woman was injured in an equestrian accident in Marstons Mills around 12:30 PM Sunday. Rescuers responded to the 2100 block of Main Street and transported the victim to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

