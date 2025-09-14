MARSTONS MILLS – A woman was injured in an equestrian accident in Marstons Mills around 12:30 PM Sunday. Rescuers responded to the 2100 block of Main Street and transported the victim to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Woman injured in equestrian accident in Marstons Mills
September 14, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
