Woman injured in fall from ladder in Centerville

November 27, 2024

CENTERVILLE – A woman was injured after reportedly falling about 8 feet from a ladder. The incident happened at the Centerville Shopping Center about 3:30 PM Wednesday. The victim was transported to the Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

