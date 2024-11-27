CENTERVILLE – A woman was injured after reportedly falling about 8 feet from a ladder. The incident happened at the Centerville Shopping Center about 3:30 PM Wednesday. The victim was transported to the Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Woman injured in fall from ladder in Centerville
November 27, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
