You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Woman seriously injured after falling out of moving vehicle in Bourne

Woman seriously injured after falling out of moving vehicle in Bourne

May 23, 2022

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)

BOURNE – A woman was seriously injured after reportedly falling out of a moving vehicle in Bourne. The incident happened shortly after 10 PM on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) at Williams Avenue. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the ball field on Barlow’s Landing Road to fly the victim to an off Cape trauma center. Bourne Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

