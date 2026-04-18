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Woman seriously injured after reportedly being struck by own vehicle in Harwich

April 18, 2026


HARWICH – A woman was seriously injured after reportedly being struck by her vehicle which apparently rolled backwards after she got out of the car to check her mail. The vehicle came to stop after colliding with another car. The incident happened shortly before 2 PM Saturday on Great Western Road near Depot Street. MedFlight was not available due to weather conditions so the victim was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Photo by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

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