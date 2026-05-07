Worker airlifted after hand gets caught in machine at Falmouth business

FALMOUTH – A worker reportedly suffered a serious hand injury in an apparent industrial accident at a Falmouth business shortly before 5:30 PM Thursday. Rescuers responded to Accurate Plastics on Technology Park Drive and determine the hand had been caught in a machine but was free when they arrived. A MedFlight helicopter was called to to land at Falmouth Hospital to fly the victim to to an off-Cape trauma center. The incident is under investigation.