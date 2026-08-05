Worker killed in industrial accident in Wareham





WAREHAM – A worker was killed in an industrial accident in Wareham Wednesday morning. Rescuers rushed to 15 Kendrick Road, Chatham Village Foods, about 9:45 AM and had to extricate the victim who was reportedly pinned by a semi-truck. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN