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Worker killed in industrial accident in Wareham

August 5, 2026



WAREHAM – A worker was killed in an industrial accident in Wareham Wednesday morning. Rescuers rushed to 15 Kendrick Road, Chatham Village Foods, about 9:45 AM and had to extricate the victim who was reportedly pinned by a semi-truck. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

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