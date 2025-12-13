You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Worker injured at Harwich cemetery after equipment overturns

December 13, 2025


HARWICH – A worker was injured Saturday around 11 AM when a construction vehicle fell on its side at Island Pond Cemetery. Harwich Fire and Rescue transported the victim to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Harwich Police assisted at the scene. Further details were not immediately available.
Photo by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

