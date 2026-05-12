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Worker injured in logging accident in Dennis

May 12, 2026

DENNIS – A worker was injured after reportedly being struck by a log in Dennis. The incident happened about 8:30 AM on Setucket Road in the area of the Flax Pond Conservation Land. The victim was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Further details were not immediately available.

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