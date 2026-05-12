DENNIS – A worker was injured after reportedly being struck by a log in Dennis. The incident happened about 8:30 AM on Setucket Road in the area of the Flax Pond Conservation Land. The victim was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Further details were not immediately available.
You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Worker injured in logging accident in Dennis
Worker injured in logging accident in Dennis
May 12, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Dennis