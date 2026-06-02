MASHPEE – A worker became stuck up to their waist after a reported trench collapse in Mashpee. A police officer working the detail on Quaker Run Road called in the emergency about 10:10 AM Tuesday. The worked was extricated before rescuers arrived. The victim was evaluated. OSHA was requested to investigate the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
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Worker rescued after trench collapse in Mashpee
June 2, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Mashpee