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Worker rescued after trench collapse in Mashpee

June 2, 2026

MASHPEE – A worker became stuck up to their waist after a reported trench collapse in Mashpee. A police officer working the detail on Quaker Run Road called in the emergency about 10:10 AM Tuesday. The worked was extricated before rescuers arrived. The victim was evaluated. OSHA was requested to investigate the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

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