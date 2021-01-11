YARMOUTH – A worker was seriously injured at a construction site in Yarmouth. According to reports, the worker had some concrete fall on him at the scene at the end of Cranberry Lane. The victim was freed and was reported conscious but with serious injuries. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to the Cape Cod Gateway Airport (Barnstable Municipal) to fly him to a trauma center.
Worker seriously injured in construction accident in Yarmouth
January 11, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Pelosi Says House Will Impeach Trump, Pushes VP to Oust Him
- Community College Offers Free Manufacturing Program
- Barnstable School District Extends Remote Learning Period
- Virtual Event on PFAS Chemicals to be Held in February
- FCC Cracks Down on Robocalls
- State Awards Over $300,000 in Wildlife Grants
- New Funding For COVID-19 Testing Announced
- Survey Seeks to Provide Insight into 2021 Business Operations
- Falmouth Chamber Of Commerce Preparing New Guide
- Buzzards Bay Coalition Names New VP of Engagement
- Massachusetts Coastal Coalition To Hold Annual Meeting
- Alzheimer’s Family Support Center to Hold Mindfulness Event
- Twitter Bans Trump, Citing Risk of Violent Incitement