You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Worker seriously injured in construction accident in Yarmouth

Worker seriously injured in construction accident in Yarmouth

January 11, 2021

YARMOUTH – A worker was seriously injured at a construction site in Yarmouth. According to reports, the worker had some concrete fall on him at the scene at the end of Cranberry Lane. The victim was freed and was reported conscious but with serious injuries. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to the Cape Cod Gateway Airport (Barnstable Municipal) to fly him to a trauma center.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 