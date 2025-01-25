PLYMOUTH – A wrong-way driver was killed in an overnight crash on Route 3 in Plymouth. The driver was reportedly going south in the northbound lanes when the crash occurred near mile marker 9. He was rushed to a Boston hospital where he was pronounced dead. All southbound lanes were closed while the investigation was conducted. The name of the victim was being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.
Wrong-way driver killed in crash on Route 3 in Plymouth
January 25, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
