SANDWICH – A Comcast/Xfinity worker was injured after reportedly falling from a ladder while working on a utility pole in Sandwich. It happened just before 10 AM Friday on Mill Road in Sandwich. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Xfinity worker injured in fall from ladder while working on pole
January 24, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
