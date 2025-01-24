You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Xfinity worker injured in fall from ladder while working on pole

Xfinity worker injured in fall from ladder while working on pole

January 24, 2025

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

SANDWICH – A Comcast/Xfinity worker was injured after reportedly falling from a ladder while working on a utility pole in Sandwich. It happened just before 10 AM Friday on Mill Road in Sandwich. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

