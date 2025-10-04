Yarmouth Fire announces promotion



YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Fire: Please join us in congratulating Lieutenant Inspector Michael Oliva on his well-deserved promotion!

Lt. Oliva has been a full-time member of the Department for the past 10 years, following his service with the Yarmouth Fire Call Department. His dedication, commitment, and professionalism have been an asset to our team and the community we serve.

We are proud to celebrate this milestone in his career and honored to have him continue to serve in this new role. Congratulations, Lt. Oliva!