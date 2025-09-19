Yarmouth Fire Lieutenant honored as Fire & Life Safety Educator of the Year



YARMOUTH – From Mass Department of Fire Services: Lieutenant Matthew Bearse of the Yarmouth Fire Department was named the 2025 Fire & Life Safety Educator of the Year at the Department of Fire Services’ 30th Annual Fire & Life Safety Education Conference, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine said.

“By all accounts, Lt. Bearse has energized the Yarmouth Fire Department’s fire safety education efforts and worked collaboratively with partners across agencies and disciplines,” State Fire Marshal Davine said. “Those efforts have yielded remarkable results, with one youngster using the lessons he taught to ‘get low and go’ when a fire broke out in her home.”

Also nominated for the award were:

Captain William Paskiewicz of the Billerica Fire Department;

Team Billerica from the Town of Billerica;

Firefighter Melvin Pichardo of the Chelmsford Fire Department; and

Firefighter Anthony Leite of the Lowell Fire Department;

The candidates for this year’s award were nominated by their fire departments, community residents, and partner agencies. Each received a certificate recognizing their nomination and commitment to the interests of fire prevention and safety. The winner was selected by a panel drawn from the fire service and the Fire Safety Division of the Department of Fire Services.

In remarks emphasizing the importance of safety education, State Fire Marshal Davine noted that fire deaths and injuries have been declining in Massachusetts since the conference was first held in 1995.

“After the public education push that began in earnest 30 years ago, fire-related injuries began a decline that continues to this day,” he said. “Advances in medical treatment, firefighter training, fire protection technology, and other factors have all helped to improve outcomes and drive down fatalities. But the overall reduction in injuries – to civilians and firefighters – means that our residents are better equipped to respond appropriately to a fire emergency at home. To install, test, and maintain smoke alarms. To plan and practice home escape plans. To get out, stay out, and call 9-1-1 in an emergency. To do all the things you’ve taught them, day in and day out for 30 years.”

The ceremony capped off two days and dozens of workshops led by professionals from the fire service, public education, public health, community risk reduction, and related fields. More than 250 fire and life safety educators attended on each of the two days. Featured speakers included Connecticut State Fire Marshal Laurie Volkert and Vermont State Fire Marshal Michael Desrochers, who also serves as president of the National Association of State Fire Marshals.