YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Fire Department Lieutenant Robert Reardon is retiring after 32 years in the fire service. Yarmouth Fire is inviting the public to an Ice Cream Sundae Party to celebrate. The event will be held on Tuesday September 30th from 1 to 5 PM at the Yarmouth Fire Headquarters at 96 Old Main Street in South Yarmouth
Yarmouth Fire Lieutenant retiring after 32 years
September 26, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Charges dropped against Falmouth teen accused of planning school shooting
- Behavioral Health Network holding grand opening in Hyannis
- New leader announced at Hyannis Salvation Army
- Orleans recognized for tech assistance program
- Harwich water main flushing starting next week
- Road work scheduled in Sandwich next week
- Barnstable receives sizable digital equity grant to improve Wi-Fi at Hyannis Youth and Community Center
- RMV ending pandemic-era policy for driving instruction
- Revolution Wind wins injunction, construction to resume
- Cape Cod Fishermen’s Alliance among the finalists for millions in research program funding
- Public comments being accepted for Coast Guard buoy removal plan
- State revenue department issues warning about a new scam
- Housing Assistance closing in on $5M funding goal for affordable housing