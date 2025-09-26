You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth Fire Lieutenant retiring after 32 years

September 26, 2025

Lt. Robert Reardon
Yarmouth Fire/CWN

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Fire Department Lieutenant Robert Reardon is retiring after 32 years in the fire service. Yarmouth Fire is inviting the public to an Ice Cream Sundae Party to celebrate. The event will be held on Tuesday September 30th from 1 to 5 PM at the Yarmouth Fire Headquarters at 96 Old Main Street in South Yarmouth

