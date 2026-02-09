You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth Fire responds to car vs tree, water main break

Yarmouth Fire responds to car vs tree, water main break

February 8, 2026

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth officials responded to a car vs pole crash at the intersection of Union Street and Starbuck Lane shortly after 10:30 PM Sunday. The driver was evaluated at the scene by EMTs. Complicating matters, a water main apparently burst sending a cascade of water over the road which quickly ice over. Yarmouth Water Department was notified and the DPW was called to sand the area. Motorists should use caution in the area. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.

