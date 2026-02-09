YARMOUTH – Yarmouth officials responded to a car vs pole crash at the intersection of Union Street and Starbuck Lane shortly after 10:30 PM Sunday. The driver was evaluated at the scene by EMTs. Complicating matters, a water main apparently burst sending a cascade of water over the road which quickly ice over. Yarmouth Water Department was notified and the DPW was called to sand the area. Motorists should use caution in the area. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
Yarmouth Fire responds to car vs tree, water main break
February 8, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Applications available for affordable homes in Brewster, Bourne, and Falmouth
- Trump opens formerly protected waters south of Cape Cod to commercial fishing
- Steamship Authority to hold virtual sessions explaining new reservation system
- LISTEN: Offshore wind back in development, but financial expert says impacts from freezes remain
- Contractor able to resume sewer work in Yarmouth after fatal incident
- Erosion-threatened beach house tied to Watergate is being demolished
- Barnstable to consider mandating best available sewer systems near sensitive waterbodies
- Steamship Authority summer reservation figures are in
- Mass Maritime Academy announces new partnership with program in Middle East
- Preliminary results in for Martha’s Vineyard summer ferry reservations
- Falmouth reports presence of invasive pine beetle
- Barnstable restricting the sale of nicotine and tobacco products
- Bass Hole Boardwalk closed for ice damage