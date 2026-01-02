You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth fire responds to clothes dryer fire

January 1, 2026

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Fire responded to a dryer fire in the basement of a house on Molly Road shortly after 6:30 PM Thursday. Initial crews called for a full 1st alarm assignment to check for possible fire spread into the wall and to ventilate smoke. No injuries were reported.

