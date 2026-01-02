YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Fire responded to a dryer fire in the basement of a house on Molly Road shortly after 6:30 PM Thursday. Initial crews called for a full 1st alarm assignment to check for possible fire spread into the wall and to ventilate smoke. No injuries were reported.
Yarmouth fire responds to clothes dryer fire
January 1, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
