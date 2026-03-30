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Yarmouth firefighters battle brush fire

March 29, 2026

YARMOUTH – Firefighters responded to a brush fire in Yarmouth around 8:30 PM Sunday evening. Crews worked the terrain off Higgins Crowell Road and Lumberjack Trail for some time to get the fire under control. No injuries were reported. About an hour later the fire was reported under control.

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