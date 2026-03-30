YARMOUTH – Firefighters responded to a brush fire in Yarmouth around 8:30 PM Sunday evening. Crews worked the terrain off Higgins Crowell Road and Lumberjack Trail for some time to get the fire under control. No injuries were reported. About an hour later the fire was reported under control.
You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth firefighters battle brush fire
Yarmouth firefighters battle brush fire
March 29, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Yarmouth