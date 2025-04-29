YARMOUTH – Yarmouth firefighters were called to a shed fire sometime after 2:30 PM Tuesday. Crews quickly extinguished the fire on Salt Works Lane. No injuries were reported.
Yarmouth firefighters douse shed fire
April 29, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
