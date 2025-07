Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: Yarmouth Police and Yarmouth Fire are currently working an active hazardous materials incident at a South Yarmouth residence. Ocean Avenue is closed between Northeast Drive and Sea Side Village Road.

At this time, the situation remains active. We are asking the public to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.