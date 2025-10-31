You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth intersection blocked after traffic crash

Yarmouth intersection blocked after traffic crash

October 31, 2025

YARMOUTH – A traffic crash caused the closure of the intersection of Camp Street and Buck Island Road in Yarmouth about 12:30 PM. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash. A second crash was also reported at Route 28 and Camp Street which would likely add to delays. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

