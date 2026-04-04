YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Fire Department tower ladder came to the rescue after a worker got stuck in a bucket truck that would not come down. The man was safely lowered to the ground without injury.
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Yarmouth ladder truck assist worker stuck in bucket truck
April 4, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Yarmouth