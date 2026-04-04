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Yarmouth ladder truck assist worker stuck in bucket truck

April 4, 2026

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Fire Department tower ladder came to the rescue after a worker got stuck in a bucket truck that would not come down. The man was safely lowered to the ground without injury.

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