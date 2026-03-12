You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth man arrested following sexual assault investigation

Yarmouth man arrested following sexual assault investigation

March 11, 2026

Dillon Collins
Yarmouth Police/CWN

YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: Yarmouth Police Detectives along with the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section located and apprehended Dillon Collins, 30, of West Yarmouth. Collins was taken into custody based on an active arrest warrant following an investigation by the Yarmouth Police Department’s Special Victims Unit.

Collins was charged with Aggravated Rape of a Child with 10 Year Age Difference, Indecent Assault and Battery on a Child Under 14, and Trafficking of a Person Under 18 for Sexual Servitude. He was arraigned in Barnstable District Court Wednesday afternoon.

