Yarmouth man arrested for trafficking over a kilo of cocaine



HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: Over the past several months the Barnstable Police Department Detective Unit has been investigating individuals distributing Cocaine in Barnstable and the surrounding towns. As a result, 37 year old Italo Dumont was identified as a supplier of Cocaine on Cape Cod. On Tuesday May 13, 2025 the Barnstable Police Department Detective Unit and K-9 Unit partnered with the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit, Cape & Island’s State Police Detective Unit, Yarmouth Police Department, Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Task Force to arrest Dumont. The above-mentioned agencies arrested Dumont in Hyannis and then executed a search warrant at his Yarmouth residence. Dumont had over 85 grams of Cocaine on his person when he was taken into custody and the search warrant at his home yielded over a Kilo (1,000 grams) of Cocaine and a large sum of U.S. Currency. Dumont was transported to the Barnstable Police Department where he was booked and charged with trafficking a Class B substance, Cocaine, over 36 grams – less than 100 grams, as well as trafficking a Class B substance, Cocaine, over 200 grams.

Dumont was held at the Barnstable Police Department on $100,000 cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Wednesday May 14, 2025.