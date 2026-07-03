Yarmouth man arrested on multiple warrants after foot chase; suspect attempted to elude capture on warrants in 2023

– From Yarmouth Police: A Yarmouth Police officer on patrol Thursday arrested a Yarmouth man who was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants after a brief foot pursuit.

At approximately 1020 PM, the officer observed Jordan Medeiros, 36, of Yarmouth, walking south on Union Street near his residence. The officer was aware that Medeiros was wanted on two active arrest warrants.

As the officer approached in his cruiser and activated the emergency blue lights, Medeiros immediately fled on foot. A foot pursuit ensued, and the officer quickly caught up to Medeiros. Following a brief struggle, Medeiros was taken to the ground and placed under arrest without further incident.

Medeiros was arrested on the two outstanding warrants. He was transported to Barnstable District Court to answer to the warrants.

For further information, please contact Yarmouth Police Department Public Information Officer Nicholas Giammarco at 508-775-0445 ext. 2136 or [email protected]

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From Yarmouth Police via CWN archives (1/11/23): On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the Yarmouth Police Proactive Anti-Crime Team and Detectives assisted the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) along with members of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team in locating and arresting two wanted individuals.

Officers executed an arrest warrant for Jordan Medeiros at 193 Union Street, Yarmouth Port for 2 warrants. The Massachusetts State Police VFAS unit, assisted by the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team, executed the arrest warrant for Medeiros at approximately 11:00 AM. Medeiros was able to secrete himself in an attic crawl space in the home and hide from arresting officers for approximately 4 hours while they slowly and methodically searched the home.

At approximately 1:30 PM a Police K-9 located Medeiros in the attic crawlspace wrapped in a blanket hiding in the attic insulation. The K-9 alerted to Medeiros’ hiding space and subsequently bit Medeiros on the arm causing him to reveal his location to officers who were able to get to his location and place him under arrest.

Medeiros was treated at the scene by members of the Yarmouth Fire Department. He was later transported to Cape Cod Hospital for further medical treatment before he was released and transported back to the Yarmouth Police Department.

Jordan Medeiros, age 32, of 193 Union Street Yarmouth Port, MA is being charged with four Arrest Warrants: 1. Straight Warrant from the Dennis Police Dept. for Failure to stop for Police, Reckless operation of a vehicle and 9 other motor vehicle offenses. 2. Straight Warrant from the Yarmouth Police Dept. for receiving stolen property. 3. Default Warrant failure to appear from the Yarmouth Police Dept. for Trafficking in Heroin / Fentanyl, and 2 Counts of Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws. 4. Default Warrant for the Yarmouth Police Dept. for Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Ammunition without and FID Card and Carrying a Firearm without a License. As well as resisting arrest.