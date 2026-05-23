Yarmouth man charged in connection with armed bank robberies in April

BOSTON, MA – From U.S. Attorney Boston: A West Yarmouth man has been charged in connection with two armed bank robberies last month.

Angel Gonzalez, 25, was charged by criminal complaint with armed bank robbery. He is currently in state custody in connection with unrelated offenses and will make his initial appearance in federal court in Boston at a later date. Another suspect in the robberies, Steven Harris, was charged by complaint with armed bank robbery earlier this month and remains in federal custody.

According to the charging documents, Gonzalez participated in the armed robberies of a Santander Bank branch in Roxbury, Mass. and a TD Bank branch in Roslindale, Mass., on April 28, 2026. It is alleged that Gonzalez brandished a firearm during both robberies. During the first robbery, at the Santander Bank, Gonzalez allegedly dragged a bank employee from her office to the teller window, threatening to shoot her and held her at gunpoint:



At the TD Bank location, Gonzalez allegedly entered the bank wielding the same firearm, with his index finger inside the trigger guard on the trigger of the firearm. Once inside, Gonzalez’s partner, Harris, allegedly moved multiple employees from their offices to the main area of the bank. It is further alleged that Gonzalez, while brandishing the firearm, threatened to shoot the bank employees if they did not comply with his and Harris’s directives. Gonzalez then allegedly took approximately $3,000 from a teller drawer, and the suspects left in a getaway vehicle.



The charge of armed bank robbery provides for a sentence of up to 25 years in prison, five of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley and Ted E. Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division made the announcement today. Valuable assistance was provided by the Massachusetts State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aidan Lang of the Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the cases.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.