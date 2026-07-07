Yarmouth man with five active warants arrested after break-in

– A Yarmouth man with five active arrest warrants was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after breaking into a residence and fleeing on foot toward the South Shore Drive beaches.

On Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at approximately 4:30 PM, Yarmouth Police Officers responded to a report of a breaking and entering in progress on Pine Grove Road.

The homeowners had just arrived home when they discovered an unknown male inside their residence. Upon being confronted, the suspect immediately fled the home on foot and ran toward the South Shore Drive beach area.

Based on the description provided by the homeowners and the suspect’s known history, officers quickly identified the individual as Robert Silva, 64, of Yarmouth. Silva is well known to law enforcement and has a long history of breaking and entering in the area. Officers also confirmed that Silva was wanted on five active arrest warrants.

Officers immediately began searching the surrounding neighborhoods and beaches. A short time later, Silva was located walking along the beach near South Shore Drive. Officers took Silva into custody as he exited South Middle Beach.

Yarmouth Police Detectives interviewed Silva regarding the Pine Grove Road break-in. Silva admitted to his involvement in that incident and confessed to additional residential break-ins in the area.

Silva was transported to the Yarmouth Police Department for booking and was charged with two counts of Breaking and Entering for a Misdemeanor in addition to the five warrants. He was arraigned in Barnstable District Court and is being held.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Yarmouth Police Department at (508) 775-0445.

For further information, please contact the Yarmouth Police Department’s PIO, Officer Nicholas Giammarco, at 508-775-0445 ext. 2136 or [email protected]