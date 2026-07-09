Yarmouth monitoring potential cyanobacteria bloom at Long Pond; Residents urged to avoid water contact

YARMOUTH — The Town of Yarmouth is advising residents and visitors to avoid contact with the water at Wings Grove Beach on Long Pond as officials monitor the potential development of cyanobacteria.

In a public notice issued Thursday, the Yarmouth Health Department said it is monitoring the potential for cyanobacteria growth at the popular freshwater beach and is asking the public to take precautionary measures until conditions can be further evaluated.

As a precaution, town officials are urging visitors to:

Avoid swimming in or ingesting pond water.

Keep pets out of the water.

Rinse off immediately if contact with the pond water occurs.

The advisory is precautionary while monitoring continues.

Cyanobacteria, sometimes referred to as blue-green algae, are naturally occurring bacteria that can rapidly multiply under certain environmental conditions, including warm temperatures and calm water. Some blooms can produce toxins that may cause skin irritation, gastrointestinal illness, or more serious health effects in people and animals. Pets, particularly dogs, are considered especially vulnerable because they may drink contaminated water or groom themselves after swimming.

Health officials recommend avoiding any water that appears discolored, contains surface scum, or has floating mats of algae. Even when a bloom is not visibly apparent, residents should follow posted advisories until officials determine the water is safe for recreational use.

The Town of Yarmouth said it will continue monitoring conditions at Long Pond and provide updates as additional information becomes available.

Residents with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact the Yarmouth Health Department at (508) 398-2231, ext. 1240.