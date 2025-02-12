Yarmouth Police announce Citizens Police Academy



YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Police Department is proud to announce the opening of enrollment for the 30th session of the Citizen Police Academy. The program is slated to begin on Wednesday, March 5th and ends on May 14th. This program offers a comprehensive behind-the-scenes look at modern law enforcement in Massachusetts and our community. The Citizen Police Academy is open to all living or working in Yarmouth, over the age of 16 (with parental permission) who meet the published background criteria.

The Academy meets primarily on Wednesday evenings from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM in the Law Enforcement Training Center at the Yarmouth Police Headquarters.

The Citizen Police Academy is a program designed to open the lines of communication between the Yarmouth Police Department and the community. It is the sincere desire of the Yarmouth Police Department to develop a style of policing that reflects a collaborative effort between the community and police. This process requires an informed citizenry, and it is the goal of the CPA to increase understanding through education.

Applications must be submitted via the online registration portal. For more information and the link to the application visit here.