Yarmouth Police announce recognition and honor recipients for 2025

YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: On Thursday, we had the distinct privilege of recognizing and honoring members of the Yarmouth Police Department for their extraordinary work in 2025. The dedication and professionalism displayed by members of our team reflect the highest standards of service, integrity, and commitment to the community we serve.



OFFICER OF THE YEAR – OFFICER JEFFERSON WILLIS

Patrol Officer Jefferson Willis has demonstrated exceptional service to the community through his unwavering commitment to the profession of law enforcement. Time and again, he has gone above and beyond to thoroughly investigate crimes and pursue meaningful resolutions for victims.

An exceptionally proactive officer in all aspects of police work, Officer Willis places particular focus on street-level drug interdiction and informant development. This initiative and drive consistently contribute to the safety and well-being of the Yarmouth community.

A genuine willingness to step forward wherever a difference can be made defines Officer Willis’s approach to service. In addition to assisting detectives with numerous investigations, he serves as a mentor to many junior officers and currently holds the position of YPRA Vice-President. Community involvement also remains a priority, with volunteer efforts in local schools helping strengthen relationships with residents. When additional assignments arise, Officer Willis is consistently among the first to step forward.

Office Willis plays a vital role in shaping the future of the Yarmouth Police Department assigned to the Field Training Unit. His expertise also extends outside of the department as a respected instructor at the MPTC Police Academy.

Whether handling complex investigations or plowing snow in the back lot with the UTV, he consistently leads by example and embodies the spirit of service, professionalism, and dedication that define this award.



DISPATCHER OF THE YEAR – DISPATCHER JAIME SUNDBY

Dispatcher Jaime Sundby exemplifies the professionalism, composure, and dedication that this recognition represents. Drawing on years of experience, she consistently delivers high-quality dispatch services to both the community and the officers who rely on her calm demeanor and

strong communication skills. In 2025, she managed several significant incidents, including multiple fatal motor vehicle crashes, a shooting incident, and numerous other critical calls for service.

The department’s dispatch cadre experienced challenges in recent years, prompting a fresh look at the dispatch culture and training program. Dispatcher Sundby embraced this feedback as an opportunity for growth, taking an active role in the training of our newest dispatcher while contributing meaningfully to the continued development of the training program.

Beyond her professional responsibilities, Dispatcher Sundby serves as President of the YPRA, where she has helped support and organize department initiatives such as Shop with a Cop, Secret Santa for Seniors, National Night Out, and the YPD 5K, further strengthening the connection between the Yarmouth Police Department and the community it serves. In addition, Dispatcher Sundby worked to improve morale within the department by participating in the family movie night, Hot Chocolate with a COP, and the Gingerbread House Competition.

The Yarmouth Police Department is fortunate to have dedicated employees who are committed, not only to providing exceptional service to the community, but also to contributing positively to the workplace environment and helping to increase morale throughout the department.



CIVILIAN OF THE YEAR – CLINICIAN JUSTINE PODURGIEL

All of our civilian employees play an essential role in the success of the Yarmouth Police Department, and our mission would not be possible without their daily contributions. As the expectations of law enforcement have evolved, civilian roles have been expanded to deliver critical services to the Yarmouth community that extend beyond traditional police response. Recognizing and valuing their contributions is vital to our continued growth as a department.

Clinician Justine Podurgiel works closely with officers and community service providers to connect individuals living with mental illness to appropriate resources outside of the criminal justice system. Her work reflects a compassionate and proactive approach to community needs, ensuring that those in crisis receive support rather than enforcement.

Justine is an invaluable asset to both the Yarmouth Police Department and the community we serve. She has the unique ability to connect with individuals in the field as well as with the officers she works with. She is respected for her intelligence and compassion, as well as her genuine ability to connect with and work with people from all walks of life.