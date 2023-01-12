Yarmouth Police Arrest Two Wanted Suspects in Separate Incidents

YARMOUTH – On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the Yarmouth Police Proactive Anti-Crime Team and Detectives assisted the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) along with members of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team in locating and arresting two wanted individuals.



The first wanted person, Dempsey Allen, Age 26, 3 George Fernandez Way Apt. C3, Sandwich, MA was located at the Best Western Hotel in Hyannis. When Officers located Allen he attempted to evade Police by fleeing the hotel. Officers engaged in a foot pursuit through the parking lot of the hotel across Attucks Lane into a wooded area where Allen was apprehend without further incident.

Allen was charged with 2 Arrests Warrants: 1. Default Warrant for Failure to Appear from the Sandwich Police Dept. for Possession of a Class B Drug. 2. Straight Warrant from the Boston Police Dept. for Assault & Battery, Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon and Armed Robbery. As well as Resisting Arrest, Possession of a Class A Drug (Fentanyl) and Trafficking Cocaine (Crack). Allen is being held at the Yarmouth Police Department and will be arraigned at the Barnstable First District Court on Thursday morning.



Officers later executed an arrest warrant for Jordan Medeiros at 193 Union Street, Yarmouth Port for 2 warrants. The Massachusetts State Police VFAS unit, assisted by the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team, executed the arrest warrant for Medeiros at approximately 11:00 AM. Medeiros was able to secrete himself in an attic crawl space in the home and hide from arresting officers for approximately 4 hours while they slowly and methodically searched the home.

At approximately 1:30 PM a Police K-9 located Medeiros in the attic crawlspace wrapped in a blanket hiding in the attic insulation. The K-9 alerted to Medeiros’ hiding space and subsequently bit Medeiros on the arm causing him to reveal his location to officers who were able to get to his location and place him under arrest.

Medeiros was treated at the scene by members of the Yarmouth Fire Department. He was later transported to Cape Cod Hospital for further medical treatment before he was released and transported back to the Yarmouth Police Department.

Jordan Medeiros, age 32, of 193 Union Street Yarmouth Port, MA is being charged with four Arrest Warrants: 1. Straight Warrant from the Dennis Police Dept. for Failure to stop for Police, Reckless operation of a vehicle and 9 other motor vehicle offenses. 2. Straight Warrant from the Yarmouth Police Dept. for receiving stolen property. 3. Default Warrant failure to appear from the Yarmouth Police Dept. for Trafficking in Heroin / Fentanyl, and 2 Counts of Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws. 4. Default Warrant for the Yarmouth Police Dept. for Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Ammunition without and FID Card and Carrying a Firearm without a License. As well as resisting arrest.

The Yarmouth Police Department commends the excellent work by the Proactive Anti-Crime Team as well as the other members of the Yarmouth Police Department that assisted with the investigation in locating these two suspects. The Yarmouth Police Department would also like to thank the Dennis and Barnstable Police Departments for their assistance as well.