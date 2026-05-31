Yarmouth Police Department announces passing of K9 Satu

YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: It is with deep sadness that the Yarmouth Police Department announces the passing of K9 Satu, who suffered a sudden medical emergency on Saturday morning.

Born in Hungary, Satu came to the Yarmouth Police Department from Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania. For more than 10 years, he proudly served alongside his handler, K9 Officer Mike Kramer, as a highly skilled and dedicated patrol dog.

Throughout his distinguished career, Satu was trained in tracking, building and area searches, evidence recovery, crowd control, and handler protection. He also served in a tactical role as a SWAT K9 with the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team, providing invaluable support in some of the region’s most challenging situations.

Satu was more than a police dog, he was a loyal partner, a trusted protector, and a beloved member of the Yarmouth Police Department family.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Officer Kramer, his family, the members of the Yarmouth Police Department, and all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside Satu.

Satu will be greatly missed, but his legacy of service will never be forgotten.