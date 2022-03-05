Yarmouth Police Department receives $62,000 grant from the Stop Violence Against Women Act program.



YARMOUTH – On March 1, 2022, members of the Yarmouth Police Department attended the VAWA award ceremony in Worcester, MA. The grant awards were handed out by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito.

The VAWA STOP grant is a vital resource that supports a variety of specialized and innovative projects throughout the Commonwealth.

Some initiatives supported by these grant funds include:

*Services specifically devoted to preventing, identifying, and responding to violent crimes against women;

*Training opportunities for judiciary, court, and probation personnel, in addition to law enforcement and victim service providers;

*Partnerships between law enforcement and victim service providers, to provide compassionate outreach to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking; and

*Supporting prosecutors working closely with victim-witness advocates, probation, law enforcement, and state agencies, to target high-risk cases and increase offender accountability.

The Yarmouth Police Department uses the funds to staff a full-time victim advocate position and, to provide training to YPD Officers.

The funds are distributed by the Executive Officer of Public Safety and Security’s Office Of Grants and Research.