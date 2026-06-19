Yarmouth Police Detective Eric Nuss retires after more than 32 years of service



YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: Detective Eric Nuss retires after proudly serving in law enforcement for more than 32 years.

Detective Nuss began his career with the University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center Police Department in Worcester in 1994. He relocated to Cape Cod in 1995 and joined the Dennis Police Department. In the spring of 1997, he became a member of the Yarmouth Police Department.

During his tenure with YPD, Detective Nuss served in a variety of capacities. He began as a uniformed Patrol Officer and went on to serve as a Field Training Officer, ATV Operator, Alcohol Licensing Liaison, Citizen Police Academy Instructor, and in numerous other roles.

His tenacity as an investigator was evident early in his career. In 1996, while serving with the Dennis Police Department, he located a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing at the Compass Lounge in South Yarmouth. The suspect was subsequently arrested.

Throughout his career, Detective Nuss set an example for others to follow and worked many notable cases, including:

• 1998 – Awarded the Exceptional Investigation Award following the arrest of a home invasion suspect.

• 2004 – Received a Commendation from the Massachusetts State Police for his assistance in a cocaine trafficking investigation in the Mid-Cape area, resulting in the seizure of more than $50,000 in cash.

• 2009 – Served as the lead investigator in a homicide investigation following the murder of a 24-year-old local man. The years-long investigation ultimately led to the arrest and conviction of two suspects, one of whom is serving a life sentence and the other a sentence of 15 to 20 years.

• 2017 – Investigated an extensive upskirting case involving a suspect who secretly recorded numerous victims, including a 9-year-old child. The investigation uncovered additional incidents throughout southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Working closely with partner agencies, Detective Nuss developed the case that led to the offender’s arrest and conviction.

• 2020 – Investigated a violent home invasion in West Yarmouth. Following an intensive investigation, the suspect pleaded guilty to six charges, including Home Invasion, Armed Kidnapping with a Firearm, Armed Assault in a Dwelling, Assault with Intent to Rape, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Assault and Battery.

Over the years, Detective Nuss also received numerous Letters of Appreciation from citizens in recognition of his dedication, professionalism, and exceptional police work.

Throughout his career, Detective Nuss handled hundreds of cases. He conducted countless victim interviews, always demonstrating compassion, respect, and professionalism. He tirelessly pursued offenders, sometimes across the country, conducted complex interrogations, and built airtight cases for court.

Every call he responded to and every case he was assigned was handled with professionalism, integrity, and compassion.

Detective Nuss leaves behind a legacy of hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to justice. His impact on the Yarmouth Police Department, the profession, and the countless lives he touched will not be forgotten.

On behalf of the men and women of the Yarmouth Police Department and the community you have proudly served, thank you and job well done, Detective Nuss. Congratulations on your retirement and best wishes in the years ahead.